LIVE STREAM (3 p.m.): Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Monday on the state’s current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and response.

The governor will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As the daily rate of new cases and deaths continues to decline and overall testing ramps up around the state, Whitmer has started reopening certain sectors of the economy.

Her decisions are based on the six-phase model she released last month, called the “MI Safe Start Plan." In short, the model outlines how the state goes from a total lockdown due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 to returning to normal.

Right now, only two of the state’s eight regions are in the “Improving” phase of Whitmer’s reopening plan -- the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region.

Most of Michigan appears close to qualifying for the “Improving” phase, and both Khaldun and Whitmer confirmed that Friday afternoon.

“As we continue to aggressively increase testing and the downward trend in cases continues across the state, in the upcoming days, we will be able to move forward different regions of the state in the MI Safe Start Plan," Khaldun said.

“If we continue on the trajectory we’re on, we’ll be moving more regions of the state forward in the coming days," Whitmer said.