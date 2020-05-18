Here’s every Michigan county where bars, restaurants, retail will reopen this week

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is reopening bars, restaurants and retail in 32 counties in the state later this week.

The number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has been declining for weeks in the state, and many northern areas in Michigan haven’t been hit as hard as the likes of Metro Detroit and Genesee County.

UPDATE -- May 18, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 51,915; Death toll now at 4,915

Whitmer announced Monday that she will allow certain businesses in some parts of the state to reopen as early as Friday.

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen at 50% capacity. Groups will have to stay at least six feet apart, and servers must wear masks.

The AP reports retail businesses will be allowed to reopen in some capacity, though specific details will likely be revealed when Whitmer speaks at 1:30 p.m.

Michigan counties reopening

Here are the exact locations affected by Whitmer’s reopening announcement.

The first region is the Upper Peninsula, which includes:

Alger

Baraga

Chippewa

Delta

Dickinson

Gogebic

Houghton

Iron

Keweenaw

Luce

Mackinac

Marquette

Menominee

Ontonagon

Schoolcraft

The other area includes 17 counties in the northernmost part of the Lower Peninsula. It’s called the “Traverse City Region” in Whitmer’s reopening plan, and includes the following counties:

Antrim

Alpena

Benzie

Charlevoix

Cheboygan

Crawford

Emmet

Grand Traverse

Kalkaska

Leelanau

Manistee

Missaukee

Montmorency

Otsego

Presque Isle

Roscommon

Wexford

Reopening details

Businesses could start reopening as soon as Friday.

Office work also will be able resume if work cannot be done remotely.

“This is a big step, but we must all remember to continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our families from the spread of COVID19,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Her current state of emergency and stay-at-home order are both in effect until May 28.

There has been heavy opposition to Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Republican Legislature. State legislators are suing the governor for extending her executive orders without their approval.

Michiganders have also taken to the Capitol Building for three major protests in the past month, most recently on Thursday.

READ: Protesters rally against Michigan stay-at-home order: ‘She’s treating us like we’re small children’

Despite the lawsuits and protests, Whitmer has continued to take a cautious approach to reopening Michigan. While the Big Three automakers reopened Monday and other services, such as landscaping and construction, have been methodically resumed, Whitmer said her priority is safety.

“I know many people in our state are feeling frustrated,” Whitmer said. “Some are scared. Some are angry. That’s understandable, but now is not a time for division for hatred, certainly not a time for violence. Now is a time for us to pull together. Now is a time for unity.”

Whitmer announced last week that gatherings of up to 10 people could possibly be allowed by May 28, when the current stay-at-home order expires.

But during Friday’s briefing, she said Michigan isn’t yet ready to enter the fourth stage of her six-step reopening plan.

“I’ve been thinking about, ‘How can we drive home the story that is happening here, the stories that are not going to be called 5,000 lost lives?’” Whitmer said. “I want you to imagine as though you are standing on the stage of the Fox Theater in Detroit, which holds over 5,000 people. You look at that stage, and you know that nearly every empty chair represents a lost loved one, someone here in Michigan, someone with a story, someone with children or parents, someone with colleagues.

“These are people that were part of the fabric of our state. It’s so easy to look past this loss if it hasn’t hit close to home. It’s crucial for us to remember the families across Michigan who are still dealing with unbearable, unthinkable loss.”