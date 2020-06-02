Communities growing fruits, vegetables for people struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – People are coming together to grow gardens that will produce fruits and vegetables for members of the community struggling during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

People with Metro Detroit agency, Hazon, came up with the idea for a relief garden.

“We saw people coming out of their doors in two different occasions individuals were coming out of the doors with produce in their hands and walking across the street, or next door to give them their produce that they had,” Hazon Executive Director Wren Hack said.

Volunteers deliver five gallon buckets of fetilizer and packets of vegetable seeds to local families across the area. They’ll also show people how to grow everything themselves.

“You’re getting bananas, you’re getting oranges, there was some broccoli,” Hack said.

The organization is helping in 27 cities in Wayne County -- focusing on parts of Detroit and Rosedale. There’s also a need in Southfield and Oak Park. All the planting, watering and gardening is being done in the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors.