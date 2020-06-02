General Motors CEO address concerns protesters across the country are expressing

DETROIT – General Motors CEO Mary Barra is looking to address the concerns protesters across the country are expressing.

Protests have been taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd. A Minneapolis police officer is accused of pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Barra wrote a letter to her employees and suppliers declaring a serious effort to make inclusion part of GM’s culture.

Barra’s letter is titled, “there is a big difference between seeing what’s wrong and doing what’s right.”

In it, she commits to inclusion, condemning intolerance and standing up against injustice. She is looking to spend considerable time against the issue.