LIVE STREAM: 9 Detroit CEOs, including Mary Barra, Bill Ford, Chris Ilitch, speak on racism, injustice

Detroit mayor, city leaders hosting event

DETROIT – Nine CEOs from Detroit’s biggest companies are coming together to speak out against racism and injustice during a press event on Wednesday morning.

The event is planned for 9:30 a.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above.

Who is participating:

  • Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
  • Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company
  • Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America
  • Jay Farner, CEO Quicken Loans
  • Wright Lassiter, President & CEO, Henry Ford Health System
  • Chris Ilitch, President & CEO, Ilitch Holdings
  • Dan Loepp, President & CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
  • Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy
  • Gary Torgow, Executive Chairman, TCF Financial Corporation
  • Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of Detroit Chapter of the NAACP
  • Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit

