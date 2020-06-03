LIVE STREAM: 9 Detroit CEOs, including Mary Barra, Bill Ford, Chris Ilitch, speak on racism, injustice
Detroit mayor, city leaders hosting event
DETROIT – Nine CEOs from Detroit’s biggest companies are coming together to speak out against racism and injustice during a press event on Wednesday morning.
The event is planned for 9:30 a.m. -- you can watch it live in the video player above.
Who is participating:
- Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors
- Bill Ford, Executive Chairman, Ford Motor Company
- Mark Stewart, Chief Operating Officer, FCA North America
- Jay Farner, CEO Quicken Loans
- Wright Lassiter, President & CEO, Henry Ford Health System
- Chris Ilitch, President & CEO, Ilitch Holdings
- Dan Loepp, President & CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Gerry Anderson, Executive Chariman, DTE Energy
- Gary Torgow, Executive Chairman, TCF Financial Corporation
- Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President of Detroit Chapter of the NAACP
- Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit
