Shelby Township police chief asks for forgiveness in statement regarding inflammatory comments

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Shelby Township’s police chief was placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into alleged comments he made on social media about the George Floyd protests across the country.

One of the alleged tweets from Chief Robert Shelide referred to people in a photo as “wild savages” and talked about “body bags for these vicious subhumans."

READ: Shelby Township police chief on paid leave over social media comments about George Floyd protests

Shelide released a statement on Thursday noting that “an apology is insufficient and an insult to the gravity of my comments."

He asked for the “courtesy of forgiveness” regarding the inflammatory comments he made on Twitter.

Read Shelide’s full statement below:

"While an apology is insufficient and an insult to the gravity of my comments, I humbly and respectfully ask for the courtesy of forgiveness to those I have offended, to my department and more importantly to those I am sworn to serve. My record speaks to the commitment and professionalism that I have exhibited for more than 30 years without incident, both of which were compromised by my emotion. During my administrative leave issued by the department, I will fully cooperate with the investigation, and seek the support and counsel necessary to ensure that my behavior and comments going forward more accurately reflect my character and person.”