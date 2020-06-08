As Michigan reopens is it safe to resume your usual routine?

DETROIT – With more places reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic many people are wondering if it’s safe to resume some of their usual routines.

Dr. Preeti Malani is University of Michigan’s chief health officer. She is also an exert in infectious disease and geriatrics. She said it’s important for everyone to look for ways to reengage in less risky ways.

“With all activity, it’s about decreasing risk to the lowest possible risk,” she said. “We can’t eliminate risks short of staying home and never going outside. And that is not a good option for most of us.”

Reducing risk means going grocery shopping when it’s the least crowded, or sticking to delivery services if it’s still too high risk. Doctors’ appointments are essential and Malani encourages everyone to reschedule cancelled appointments.

When it comes to visiting grandchildren, Malani said there’s not a perfect time and there’s not a way to do it without any risk.

“Right now in Michigan our numbers are pretty good and if people have all been staying home and doing a good job of maintaining social distance the risk is acceptable to go and visit with your grandkids,” she said.

She suggests you stay outdoors, where it’s safer than being indoors. Wash your hands and if anyone has any symptoms they should not be interacting with anyone else.

She also suggests you have a discussion as a family before you visit to figure out the best approach ahead of time.

