‘Detroit Will Breathe’ meets with Detroit mayor, chief of police to discuss protesters list of demands

DETROIT – Protest organizers met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and police chief James Craig on Tuesday to present them with their list of demands.

The protest group has marched in the city for the last 11 days. Tristan Taylor is an organizer of the group “Detroit Will Breathe." They had a closed doors meeting with Duggan and Craig where they shared their list of 24 demands.

The demands are changes they want to see. The first thing on the list is the defunding and demilitarization of the police department. Taylor said nothing was agreed upon at the meeting.

“The movement is strong, this was on our terms -- we will continue to do that,” Taylor said.

Duggan let Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallet do the talking after the meeting. He shared a message to protesters.

“Help us get the work accomplished,” Mallett said.

