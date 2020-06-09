Detroit protest leaders list 11 demands ahead of meeting with mayor, police chief

Leaders of the Detroit protest group, who has marched in the city for the last 11 days, have released a list of demands ahead of a meeting with Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig on Tuesday.

Protest co-organizers Tristan Taylor and Nakia Wallace, who recently formed the organization Detroit Will Breathe, will meet with Duggan and Craig on Tuesday morning to discuss demands from the group who have been calling for an end to police brutality, among other things.

The group released a list of 11 prioritized demands for the meeting:

Defund and Demilitarize the Police, End Project Greenlight and Facial Recognition, Drop All Charges and Citations received by protestors, Do not carry out eviction orders, Drop the uneven citations received by Detroiters during the stay at home order, End “consensual” sex between Police Officers and those under custody (Legally define all sex in custody as rape), Prosecute and fire any Police Officer involved in police brutality, Do not criminalize homeless people, Make Detroit A Sanctuary City, Create an Independent Office for Disabled Citizens, and Restore and maintain running water for all Detroiters.

The group has a larger list of demands, but will be prioritizing this list for the meeting today. The group says “movement leaders are not authorized to agree to anything on behalf of the movement, and must discuss the meeting and next steps at the mass rally and march today at 4pm at the corner of Michigan and Third in Detroit.”

Since the killing of George Floyd, demonstrators have been gathering in Metro Detroit and across the country to protest social injustice and police brutality.

Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, was killed on May 25 by a White police officer that knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and laying on the ground.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder. Other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All officers have been fired.

On Monday, the demonstration took things to a new emotional level when they marched to the site of the Old Algiers Motel where police shot and killed three Black teen boys during the 1967 riots.