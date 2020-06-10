Are you ready to eat at restaurants after Michigan’s order lifted?

Two-thirds of our Coronavirus Text Exchange members say it’s too early for them to eat at restaurants, but the 21 percent who are ready to eat out have some tasty suggestions for when we can all feel comfortable COVID-19 is under control.

We ask our text group: “Do you plan to eat a restaurant this week?” In all, 66% said no, 22% said yes, and 12% said they’re not sure.

The majority said it was just too soon. Some said they would wait for a vaccine or full cure to restaurants, while others said they would watch how things go in the next few weeks before making a decision.

Whenever people return to restaurants, they’ll notice changes. Restaurants can reopen, as long as they follow the 6-foot social distancing rules and kee capacity under 50%. That’s a lot of empty seats in dining rooms and bars.

“I’ll go in a restaurant when Dr. Fauci goes in a restaurant,” texted Kathleen, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House advisor.

While some said not this week, they were optimistic about heading out to eat sooner than later.

“Probably in another 2 weeks if plans aren’t changed. I’m not panicky at all,” Christopher texted.

“Probably after a couple of weeks,” added another texter.

Others said it’ll take longer. At least 10 people said they would need a vaccine before they feel safe going out again, another seven said they were waiting to see if a “second wave” of COVID-19 hits, while three people said it would be years.

“There are still way too many people not following mask and distancing recommendations,” said on texter.

Another group of “no” responders said it was just too inconvenient now to head back to restaurants.

“I feel safe enough now however I prefer to dine at home,” one person texted.

“I don’t know. Too much of a pain right now.”

For the 1 in 5 people who said they do plan to eat a restaurant this week, we asked where they would go and for a recommendation on the menu. Here’s the list the text group shared:

“I plan on supporting a neighborhood restaurant that was closed for during the entire lockdown period,” Debra said. “It’s called the Shelby Firehouse Tavern. Always recommend their ribs! YUM!”

Elaina said she plans to visit the Shine Cafe for one of their “delicious skillets.”

Jennifer says she’ll get a greek salad from Zorba’s Coney.

One person said just going out to a Bob Evans with family. “My cousins and I meet every Sunday night for dinner at our local Bob Evans, nothing fancy, close to home, good service and relatively healthy. My cousin Linda and I will more than likely get grilled chicken breast or maybe a seasonal salad since it’s in season, her brother will likely get the grilled salmon.”

Kathy says: Mitchell’s Fish Market. “Their sea bass is the best.”

Steve’s choice: Kruse and Muer, grilled chicken with tortellini

More recommendations:

What restaurant are you missing?

Do you have a favorite restaurant you’re missing? Share it in the comments below and give us a recommendation on the menu.

