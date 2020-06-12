Michigan governor files motion to dismiss Republican congressman’s lawsuit over executive orders

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion in Detroit federal court Friday to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Republican Congressmen Paul Mitchell alleging she exceeded her authority by issuing so many executive orders to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell claims many of the executive orders are unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed in May and seeks to find out exactly what the governor’s policing powers are to continue issuing executive orders without the approval of lawmakers.

To date, Whitmer has issued more than 100 executive orders in response to the pandemic.

The motion lists several reasons why the lawsuit should be dismissed. The motion states that Mitchell’s claims are moot because Whitmer has issued executive orders that permit the very activities he alleged were prohibited.

VIEW MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT: