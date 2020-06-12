Report: Quicken Loans is planning to go public

DETROIT – America’s largest mortgage lender, Quicken Loans, is planning an IPO, according to reports.

According to CNBC, billionaire Dan Gilbert’s company has filed paperwork that let it go public by next month. Quicken Loans is working with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan to manage the deal, CNBC reports.

The value is expected to be in the tens of billions of dollars worth.

Gilbert founded Quicken 35 years ago and eventually moved its headquarters to Downtown Detroit where he has built a real estate empire.

