Watch live: Trump delivers commencement address at West Point graduation

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – His relationship with top military officials strained, President Donald Trump on Saturday will address the graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy against a backdrop of urgent questions about the role of soldiers in a civil society.

The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.

DETAILS: Trump addresses West Point grads amid tension with military

Watch live coverage: