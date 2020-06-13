Watch live: Trump delivers commencement address at West Point graduation
President’s relationship with top military officials strained
NEW YORK – His relationship with top military officials strained, President Donald Trump on Saturday will address the graduating class at the U.S. Military Academy against a backdrop of urgent questions about the role of soldiers in a civil society.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
DETAILS: Trump addresses West Point grads amid tension with military
Watch live coverage:
