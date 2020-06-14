Study finds Michigan governor’s aggressive coronavirus restrictions may have saved lives

DETROIT – Findings in a study conducted by researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University show Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order may have saved tens of thousands of lives.

The study examines the effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions to fight the coronavirus, including stay-at-home orders, bans on gatherings and business and school closures, which decrease mobility significantly.

Researchers determined states with highly aggressive restrictions experienced more success with reducing the spread of coronavirus.

The study also found that among the Great Lakes states mobility decreased the most under Michigan’s lockdown.

While the spread of coronavirus is slowing in Michigan and other parts of the country, researchers predict that increased mobility following relaxation of social distancing will lead to resurgence of transmission.

Research in the study showed that while all US states have substantially reduced their reproduction numbers, there is no evidence that any state is approaching herd immunity or that its epidemic is close to over.

Rapid testing, contact tracing and behavioral precautions are crucial to offset the rise of transmission associated with loosening of social distancing, the study found.

READ THE STUDY: