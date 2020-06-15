71-year-old woman survives COVID-19, released after 79 days at hospital

A 71-year-old woman spent 79 days in three different hospitals while battling COVID-19.

Clara Blackmon has been released and allowed to go home, finally. It has been quite the journey for Blackman who spent 15 total days on a ventilator. She was at three difference hospitals in Michigan.

Her son, Robert, is a Canadian citizen who lives in Ottawa. He has not been able to see his mother during this due to the travel ban.

They hope to be reunited soon.

Clara Blackmon and her son (WDIV)

Clara Blackmon spent 79 days in a hospital with COVID-19. (WDIV)

Clara Blackmon and hospital personnel (WDIV)