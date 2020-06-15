70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

71-year-old woman survives COVID-19, released after 79 days at hospital

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: COVID-19, COVID-19 Survival Story, Survives, Woman, Coronavirus, Virus, Pandemic, Hospital, Michigan Coronavirus, Clara Blackmon

A 71-year-old woman spent 79 days in three different hospitals while battling COVID-19.

Clara Blackmon has been released and allowed to go home, finally. It has been quite the journey for Blackman who spent 15 total days on a ventilator. She was at three difference hospitals in Michigan.

Her son, Robert, is a Canadian citizen who lives in Ottawa. He has not been able to see his mother during this due to the travel ban.

They hope to be reunited soon.

Clara Blackmon and her son
Clara Blackmon and her son (WDIV)
Clara Blackmon spent 79 days in a hospital with COVID-19.
Clara Blackmon spent 79 days in a hospital with COVID-19. (WDIV)
Clara Blackmon and hospital personnel
Clara Blackmon and hospital personnel (WDIV)
Clara Blackmon
Clara Blackmon (WDIV)

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: