Benched: Tigers Grayson Greiner on possibility of an MLB season, ‘players want to play.’

DETROIT – Grayson Greiner has been at his home in South Carolina since the players were send home from Spring Training. He said he’s watching for news of a possible MLB season like the rest of us.

“I look at Twitter sometimes,” Greiner said. “I try not to read too much into reports unless they’re official. My agent texts me every couple of days to keep me in the loop, or we can contact our [MLBPA] player representative whenever we want to know info.”

So, what does he hope happens?

“We just want to play. Players want to play,” Greiner said. “Tell us when and where and we’ll go play.”

Greiner said Manager Ron Gardenhire sends the players texts every so often to check in and make sure the players are keeping up with workouts.

“Probably once a month, he’s sent out a group text to the guys,” Greiner said. “He wants us to stay ready. If he hears anything, he’ll let me know. He’s in same boat as us, we’re all kind of waiting on word.”

In the meantime, Greiner said he’s been working out and hitting and catching daily. He’s also spending time with his wife and 2-year-old son Hudson.

“We took him to the park yesterday, we’re trying to get outside,” Greiner said. “My wife and I took him to watch me play golf. He liked watching me do that. My wife had all four wisdom teeth out Friday, so I’m playing Mr. mom right now.”

Like all baseball fans, Greiner watched the MLB draft and said everyone is pumped the Tigers took Spencer Torkelson first overall.

“We’re excited he’s with our organization. He’s a well thought-of player and worthy of the number one overall pick,” he said.

Torkelson is the future for sure. Greiner said every Tiger in the clubhouse is lucky to have a guy like Miguel Cabrera to learn from.

“Miggy is a fun-loving guy, but if you approach him about baseball, he’s serious,” Greiner said. “This Spring he pulled me aside and talked to me about my bat path and how to fix it. He’s so smart and his instincts off the charts. The first time I saw him I was star struck. I watched his Triple Crown season when I was in college. I will tell my kids I got to play with the great Miguel Cabrera.”

Greiner said he learned a lot through struggle last season and really hopes to play in 2020. The MLBPA rejected the latest offer from the League and said they will not counter. The MLB Commissioner could unilaterally set a schedule for a shortened season.

