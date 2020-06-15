Fraser Public Schools reveals plan to let students continue remote learning in the fall

FRASER, Mich. – Most parents are keeping a watchful eye on what school districts are planning to do in the fall.

In Fraser, about 30 percent of parents have said they are not comfortable sending their children back to school for face-to-face learning because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The district is proposing a plan to accommodate concerned parents and meet state mandates. Fraser Public Schools had well established remote learning protocols already in place before Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer required schools to stop face-to-face learning.

The district has announced that it has been working within the guidelines of the Michigan Department of Educations remote learning model.

It has put in place specified rigors of learning and in the fall it will be launching a virtual academy for parents and students who don’t feel comfortable returning to the classroom.

Superintendent Carrie Wozniak said by working within the MDE guidelines, it means the district won’t have to go through lawmakers to get special dispensation to waive on the 185 mandatory in-class days. Which means that the per-pupil funding remains intact.

