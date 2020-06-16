Homeowners in Harrison Township take drastic measures to fight flooding

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Rising water levels continue to be a big concern across the state of Michigan, including in Metro Detroit.

Last month, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Saint Clair all set all-time high water levels. In Harrison Township homeowners are being forced to take drastic measures to fight against flooding.

Many people think that lake levels won’t top out for another three weeks or so. Cathy Teagan lives on a canal just off Lake Saint Clair, her seawall is a foot taller than her neighbors so she hasn’t had to start sandbagging -- yet.

When Michael Lambert bought Land’s End Marina 34 years ago, he immediately endured the record-high water levels of 1986. He has a theory why it’s happened now for two straight years.

The water has crept inside his store and the pumps have run continuously for weeks now. If the water keeps rising more docks will disappear and places like South River Road will see many more sandbags.

As for boats out on the water, the sheriff’s office is encouraging boaters to stay safe and be aware of the no wake zones.

