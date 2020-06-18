With public shows canceled, fireworks stores seeing uptick in sales

DETROIT – Even though major public fireworks shows canceled this year because of coronavirus (COVID-19), people are still planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang. Local fireworks stores are seeing a big uptick in sales.

“Business has been fantastic,” said Robert Bahnke, with Pro Fireworks in Sterling Heights.

Bahnke said his store has the foot traffic to prove it. All day Thursday, people stopped in the store to buy the newest fireworks. But this year, there was a different crowd stopping through.

“We’re talking 10-15, 20 people a day saying, “I have never done this before, can you help me out?” said Bahne.

Fire time fire work buyers are using this fireworks season to experiment because most cities are either canceling or modifying their big shows.

“I have my daughter up here for the summer and it’s our way of celebrating 4th of July,” said Jeffrey Delfrate.

Jeffrey Delfrate and his daughter are setting off fireworks on their own this year.

“I just picked the random ones, because I don’t know, whatever ones make the biggest boom,” said Delfrate.

Business is also booming at Phantom Fireworks, just up the street, but Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin said there are some rules you must obey.

“According to the law that’s written only June 29-July 4 are the only days you can do it for the 4th of July holiday, and that’s from 11 a.m. - 11:45 p.m.,” said Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin.

Martin said, you can only light fireworks on private property. Lighting them on a street, sidewalk or in a park is illegal.