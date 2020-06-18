Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until July 16

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan’s state of emergency until July 16.

The state of emergency, which was first implemented at the end of March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was set to expire Friday (June 19).

Whitmer made it clear during a Wednesday briefing that it would be extended, and on Thursday, she made it official.

“The aggressive measures we took at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic have worked to flatten the curve, but there is still more to be done to prevent a second wave,” Whitmer said. “We owe it to the heroes on the front lines to keep doing our part by wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to get complacent. We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”

Michigan was under a stay-at-home order for more than two months before it was lifted June 1. Most of the state is currently in phase four of the governor’s reopening plan, with regions six and eight in phase five.

“The data backs it up: The Stay Home, Stay Safe Order undeniably saved lives,” Whitmer said. “Very few states dropped their infection rate as low and for as long as Michigan has, and I want thank everyone who stepped up to do their part to protect our communities.”

Whitmer said if current trends continue, the rest of the state will be moved to phase five by July 4.