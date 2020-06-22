Travel delays at Ambassador Bridge due to CBP system issues
CBP coordinating with Ambassador Bridge Authority to address delays
DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection have advised that they are experiencing some National System Issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.
They are also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by the issue.
For updated border wait times please go to the CBP website.
