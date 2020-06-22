84ºF

Travel delays at Ambassador Bridge due to CBP system issues

CBP coordinating with Ambassador Bridge Authority to address delays

Vehicles move across the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, as viewed from Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen, an American or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection have advised that they are experiencing some National System Issues and are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.

They are also coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by the issue.

For updated border wait times please go to the CBP website.

