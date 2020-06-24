Detroit brothers address racism, inspire positive change through mentoring youth

DETROIT – Across the U.S. there are conversations taking place about how we can all help move the country forward in a positive direction amid the national outcry against racism and police brutality.

Brother Darryl and Dekoven Humes are proud products of Detroit Public Schools. Now grown men, they use their love of fashion as owners of Mature Look inside the Fisher Building in Detroit to educate others about the role clothes can play in making a good first impression

“We believe that as you mature, in your lifestyle, as a person, your wardrobe should match that,” said Dekoven Humes.

The brothers volunteer and mentor kids in single-parent homes between the ages of eight and 23. Lately they’ve been discussing the recent killings of Black Americans including George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“You got young kids, that are growing up with a lot of questions and a lot of uncertainties and a lot of lack of confidence,” said Darryl Humes.

The Humes brothers recognize in some situations, though, no matter what you wear, those who harbor hatred still won’t respect you. Still, the pair are making a conscious effort to focus their energy on what they can do to make things better for their families and others.

“What I’m going to do is take my concern and do the best that I can and have positive action and provide resolution and make sure we don’t have racism in our home and make sure he doesn’t have racism in his heart,” said Darryl Humes.

The brothers are encouraging people of all races to consider how they can also create positive change and address the nation’s “inherited” issue of racism.

“Position yourself saying what if that was you. What if that was your family member?” said Darryl Humes.

“This is something that we all inherited. The people who all started this whole race thing, racism, is all gone. What are we going to do to make the change on something that we all inherited?” said Dekoven Humes.

“There’s a lot more issues that need to be addressed but I think we’re moving into the right direction. It’s going to take us a collective effort and a lot more push, for us to go to the next level,” said Darryl Humes.

The Humes Brothers said it’s important to have those tough conversations, not with just your friends and family members, but with your coworkers. They said as long as we keep talking about it they’re hopeful we can move on in a positive direction.

