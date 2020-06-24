Noose found in room at Grosse Pointe South High School, officials say

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A symbol of hate was discovered on the campus of Grosse Pointe South High School on Tuesday night.

The Grosse Pointe Public School System (GPPSS) issued a statement Wednesday saying a construction company working on the school grounds conducted a safety walkthrough at the school on Tuesday night and found a noose in one of the rooms. The district and the city’s public safety department were notified of the incident on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Turner Construction Company reportedly sealed off the room immediately after their discovery.

Officials say the school campus is currently a construction site and no students or staff have been allowed on site for the past three weeks. It is not believed that the act was committed by a member of the district.

“While this action of hate apparently was committed by someone not directly affiliated with GPPSS, it is still painful to hear of this type of incident happening in our community,” said GPPSS Deputy Superintendent for Educational Services, Jon Dean. “Hate and intolerance have no place in our society or district.”

GPPSS said Wednesday that the construction company recently held an open discussion with its employees on the topics of race, racism and harassment -- prompted by current national unrest. Officials say Turner Construction met with its contractors again Wednesday morning to reiterate the importance of a safe and accepting workplace.

The job site will be closed through Wednesday. GPPSS officials say the district is participating in a full investigation of the incident.

The hate symbol appeared amid national unrest over recent deaths of Black Americans.

Some Black Americans have been found dead hanging in trees in recent weeks after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Two hanging deaths of Black Americans were reported in California earlier this month, and more have been reported around the country since.

