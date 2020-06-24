Unemployment agency promises to pay, respond to claimants who filed before May 1

LANSING, Mich. – Officials are promising everyone who filed for unemployment prior to May 1, whose benefits are held up, will be resolved by the 4th of July.

That’s another 10 days, when the rent is going to be due and that doesn’t include people who filed after May 1 either.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) was asked about the situation at the state capitol on Wednesday.

Officials say unpaid claims filed before May 1 comprise only 0.5 percent of all claims in Michigan.

