73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Unemployment agency promises to pay, respond to claimants who filed before May 1

Officials said unpaid claims filed before May 1 are only 0.5 percent of all claims

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Unemployment, Unemployment Insurance, Unemployment Insurance Benefits, Unemployment Benefits, UIA, Unemployment Insurance Agency, News, State, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, MIchigan COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Officials are promising everyone who filed for unemployment prior to May 1, whose benefits are held up, will be resolved by the 4th of July.

That’s another 10 days, when the rent is going to be due and that doesn’t include people who filed after May 1 either.

READ: Why are Michigan unemployment offices still closed?

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) was asked about the situation at the state capitol on Wednesday.

Officials say unpaid claims filed before May 1 comprise only 0.5 percent of all claims in Michigan.

Watch the video above for the full report

READ MORE: Unanswered unemployment claims to receive response by July 4

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: