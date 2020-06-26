FCA: Work temporarily stopped Thursday at Jefferson North Assembly over virus concerns

DETROIT – Production was temporarily stopped Thursday afternoon at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit over workers’ concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A spokeswoman for Fiat-Chrysler Automotive said it started when an employee at the plant was sent home sick. Here’s the statement from FCA, explaining several employees stopped working over virus concerns:

“The health and safety of our workforce has continued to be our top priority since our plants resumed production on May 18. An employee at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant was sent home today after complaining of not feeling well. Out of an abundance of caution, the plant followed all cleaning and disinfecting protocols of the employee’s work area. In addition, all of our social distancing and personal protection equipment protocols were in full use. However, several employees stopped working over concerns about the virus, causing a temporary pause in production. The first shift ended at 3:30 p.m.”

Jefferson North was among the long list of auto plants that were shut down in March over the coronavirus. The plants reopened in May with safety protocols and social distancing measures in place.

Local 4 checked in earlier this month to see how plant operations are running amid coronavirus restrictions. Auto workers are trying to tread carefully and avoid spreading COVID-19.

