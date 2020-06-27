Detroit organizations raise $40,000 for ‘Black Farmer Land Fund’

DETROIT – A number of organizations in Detroit are raising money to help Black farmers purchase land in Detroit.

Members of Keep Growing Detroit launched a fundraising effort on GoFundMe with a goal of raising $20,000 to help Black farmers purchase the land they are currently growing on or plan to grow on.

Keep Growing Detroit -- in collaboration with the Oakland Avenue Urban Farm and the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network -- has surpassed their initial goal, raising more than $40,000 as of Saturday.

Organization members say Black farmers face more barriers when it comes to land ownership than White farmers do in Detroit. The effort will help ensure Black farmers don’t get displaced due to the city’s increasing development projects by helping them become “land secure.”

Officials say 100% of the funds raised will go toward land purchases for farmers.

An application committee will select which farmers will receive funds, officials said. Black farmers can begin applying in July and awardees will be announced in September.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page to learn more.

