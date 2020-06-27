Detroit police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy.

Lamar McGaughy Jr. was last seen by his mother at his father’s home in the 2700 block of Kendall Street. Police said he jumped out of his mother’s vehicle after she parked and ran away. He was last seen heading west on Kendall towards Dexter.

He is describe as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Police said he has a slim build, light brown complexion, with black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, gray shoes and had a black and blue backpack.

Police said he has a mental health condition.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.

