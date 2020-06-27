82ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Michigan

Protesters march from Livonia to Lansing in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Michigan demonstrators walk 80 miles to state capitol building

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Protests, Detroit Protests, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter Marches, Livonia, Lansing, Michigan State Capitol, Okemos, Brighton, George Floyd, Local, News, Local News, Michigan Marches, Protests

DETROITBlack Lives Matter marches continue across Metro Detroit on Saturday more than one month after a Minneapolis policeman killed George Floyd.

One march took place on 8 Mile Road from Dequindre Road to Woodward Avenue in an effort to get police to stop racially-profiling that specific area.

Some protesters are marching all the way from Livonia to Lansing this weekend to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid national unrest. The group plans to stop in Brighton on Saturday night and Okemos on Sunday night, then continue their march to Lansing on Monday.

The distance from Livonia to Lansing is just under 80 miles.

“I think it’s something that will definitely get the attention of ... some of the government officials in Michigan,” said march organizer Beth Navas. “We plan on leaving our signs in Lansing. I plan on having a program in Lansing. We’re hoping we spark a change for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The group will hold a demonstration at the Michigan State Capitol at 10 a.m. on Monday.

RELATED: Critics question ‘less lethal’ force used during protests

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: