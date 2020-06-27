Protesters march from Livonia to Lansing in support of Black Lives Matter movement

DETROIT – Black Lives Matter marches continue across Metro Detroit on Saturday more than one month after a Minneapolis policeman killed George Floyd.

One march took place on 8 Mile Road from Dequindre Road to Woodward Avenue in an effort to get police to stop racially-profiling that specific area.

Some protesters are marching all the way from Livonia to Lansing this weekend to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid national unrest. The group plans to stop in Brighton on Saturday night and Okemos on Sunday night, then continue their march to Lansing on Monday.

The distance from Livonia to Lansing is just under 80 miles.

“I think it’s something that will definitely get the attention of ... some of the government officials in Michigan,” said march organizer Beth Navas. “We plan on leaving our signs in Lansing. I plan on having a program in Lansing. We’re hoping we spark a change for the Black Lives Matter movement.”

The group will hold a demonstration at the Michigan State Capitol at 10 a.m. on Monday.

