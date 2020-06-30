Sterling Heights wants to be considered for headquarters of United States Space Command

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights has requested to be considered for the future headquarters for the United States Space Command.

The nomination request was signed by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

“When the City’s nomination is scored, we are confident that Sterling Heights will be a prime location for the headquarters for the United States Space Command,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “There is a rich heritage in this region for defense assets and this is a strong foundation for this new undertaking.”

United States Space Command is a unified combatant command of the United States Department of Defense. It’s the newest of 11 unified commands in the Department of Defense. It’s temporarily headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.

“Working alongside our governmental partners and private industry, we have grown to understand that Macomb County is a leader in defense production and innovation,” said Hackel. “As our state explores the feasibility of landing the United States Space Command in our community, we stand ready to illustrate our competitive advantage and showcase the inspiring capabilities we have right here in Macomb.”

“As part of this nomination process, we have done an extensive review of the United States Space Command competition criteria,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “It is clear that with Macomb County’s industrial base, elite academic institutions, skilled manpower, strategic geographic location, and military infrastructure, there is no location that can offer greater value or capacity as a key component for future U.S. Space Forces.”