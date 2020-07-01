Detroit police want help finding a missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kyla Howard, 14, left her residence in the 2000 block of Cortland on Tuesday between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Kylal is described by police as having a light complexion, being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 300 lbs. Police said she has long, black braids. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue and black pajamas and blue flip flops. She may be carrying a pink and gold fur backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police 10th Precinct at 596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

