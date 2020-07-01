Extended deadline to file Michigan income tax return approaching

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LANSING, Mich. – The deadline to submit individual income tax returns for Michigan residents is approaching.

State income tax returns are due on July 15. The initial April deadlines were extended by the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 1, 2020

Michigan taxpayers can submit their returns online or by mail before midnight on July 15.

Officials are encouraging individuals to file their tax returns online. Residents who file online typically receive their refund about two weeks after the state accepts the tax return.

Officials say taxpayers who need more time to file can request an extension to Oct. 15, 2020.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the Michigan Department of Treasury using one of the methods listed here.

RELATED