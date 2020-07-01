70ºF

Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 response update as holiday weekend approaches

Students expected to be back in classroom this fall

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Pointing to seven straight days of spikes in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that moving the state to phase five was off the table. Whitmer is urging people to take it easy this 4th of July.

“My hope was that we would be into phase five by the Fourth of July,” Whitmer said Tuesday during her coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing. “That’s not going to happen. I just think we need to take that off the table right now.”

Whitmer said she expects to be able to offer more clarity about the state’s next steps in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Whitmer is also planning on students physically returning to school in the fall with the help of a 25-member advisory council and $256 million new budget from her capitol colleagues.

Whitmer is also asking the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) to switch the fall and spring sports seasons. Football would move to the spring and the individual sports like track, tennis and golf would move to the fall. A decision is expected in late July.

Leaders from districts across the state are already reacting to the announcement.

Detroit schools superintendent Nikolai Vitti released the following on Twitter:

