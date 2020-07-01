Warren couple wants people to know COVID-19 is very serious

WARREN, Mich. – Both Maryanne and Robert Bergen came down with the coronavirus and had to be hospitalized.

Robert went to the hospital nine days ahead of Maryanne and had the typical COVID-19 symptoms including a cough and shortness of breath, Maryanne did not.

July 1, 2020 update: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 64,132, Death toll now at 5,951

“I went in with severe back pain, and I had no cough no fever and the hospital staff wasn’t really sure what was wrong with me,” Maryanne Bergen said. “There were two very large blood clots on both of my lungs on the back side, about the size of a handprint.”

She was treated for the blood clots and taken to ICU. Neither Maryanne or Robert ever had to be placed on a ventilator.

“I did not know at the time how critical that surgery was that doctors forever has performed on me,” Maryanne Bergen said.

The Bergens, married about 46 years, were separated for 39 days while they each fought off the coronavirus. Then the two were reunited in rehab at Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital Warren Campus.

“They actually moved us to the rehab unit and put us in the same room for a week that was interesting,” Maryanne Bergen said. “It was nice to see him again and he looked better than I expected to be honest.”

The couple is home now and focused on their recovery.

“My main symptom has been shortness of breath. i get real short of breath, much more than before i had this,” Robert Bergen said.

Maryanne said her legs don’t want to work and she no longer has good balance. She says she takes frequent breaks because standing is still hard on her legs.

“We were lucky that we had such minimal serious side effects. We’re both alive, we’re able to come home again and yes, we’re not quite as strong as we were before, but we made it home and a lot of people aren’t making it back home,” Maryanne Bergen said.

When they left the hospital, many members of the staff where standing by clapping and cheering for them.

“That was a surprise,” said Robert Bergen.

“I’m guessing there might have been close to 200 employees out in the hallway there whistling and clapping hands,” Maryanne Bergen said.

Maryanne used to work for the hospital and recognized many of the staff there to support them.

The Bergens say everyone needs to be careful, wear a mask and stay safe to stay healthy.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):