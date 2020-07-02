Detroit Jazz Festival to go virtual in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – On Wednesday it was announced that the 2020 Detroit Jazz Festival will be streamed and broadcast live for free on Labor Day weekend.

The festival begins on Friday, Sept. 4 and runs through Monday, Sept. 7. It will be held without a physical audience and will be offered in a virtual format to follow safety guidelines amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The performances will be streamed live. The performances will not be replayed or available after the show.

“The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of our city’s most popular events, and we’re thrilled to know that this 41-year tradition will continue this summer -- safely and with a spotlight on our world-class local artists,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Click here for more entertainment reports

The festival will be available on Channel 22, the festival’s website and on public radio and TV stations. It will also be available on the DetroitJazzFest LIVE! app. Live performances will be carried by Detroit Public Television, WRCJ 90.9 FM and WDET 101.9fm.

“The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is taking health and safety and the use of technology to a new level of excellence this year,” said Chris Collins, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation president. “Working with City, State and Federal authorities, we evaluated several contingency plans to ensure the health and safety of our extensive audience during the pandemic. After much consideration, it was decided to create a virtual performance environment that will duplicate the ‘live’ performance experience. We are also pleased to announce Rocket Mortgage as the Festival’s 2020 Presenting Sponsor. They are overwhelmingly supportive and enthused about this unique and health-conscious format.”

“This virtual format marries convenience with the excitement of a live performance that embodies the constant innovation in Detroit,” said Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Community Sponsorships at the Quicken Loans Community Fund. “JazzFest will be paving the way and reaching jazz lovers on a worldwide scale through this virtual format. Once again, we are pleased to highlight the festival and Detroit as a whole through music, art and celebration.”