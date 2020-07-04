At least 3 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases tied to Lansing veterinary clinic, more suspected

LANSING, Mich. – Ingham County health officials announced Saturday multiple coronavirus (COVID-19) cases linked to a Lansing veterinary clinic, with even more people likely exposed.

Officials say at least three people who visited Riverfront Animal Hospital between June 23-July 2 have tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who went to the clinic between those dates should watch for COVID-19 symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, officials said.

“Riverfront Animal Hospital is now a known public exposure site to for COVID-19. Everyone who entered the vet clinic from June 23-July 2 should monitor themselves daily for symptoms,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I strongly encourage everyone in our community to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others. We will likely continue to see public exposures like this one. Anytime you are in public, there is that potential.”

Health officials say they are conducting contact tracing and suspect there are additional COVID-19 infections related to the Lansing exposure site.

Anyone who has symptoms should seek COVID-19 testing and should self-isolate until they receive results, officials said. You can find a no-cost COVID-19 testing site in Michigan on the state’s website here.

The county’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases tied to an outbreak at an East Lansing bar continue to rise. As of Wednesday more than 130 COVID-19 cases have been linked to an outbreak at Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in downtown East Lansing.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 news.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Click here for more guidelines from the CDC.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.