Family turns tragic Roseville collision into action, urges residents to not drink and drive

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A family spent hours in the scorching heat in Roseville to drive home an important message during the Independence Day weekend.

In 2019, the family lost their 4-year-old in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Friends and family members gathered at the intersection where the collision happened in hopes that drivers will think twice before driving under the influence.

“He was the most loving little boy,” Teal Waldorph said of her son, Cayden. “He shared with every little kid he made sure his sister had everything. He liked dinosaurs more than anything.”

The family put up a cross with Cayden’s name and held signs urging people to not drive drunk or high.

Last July, Cayden’s stepfather left work and picked up Cayden and his baby sister. At about 11 p.m., the vehicles collided in the intersection of Little Mack Avenue and Masonic Road. At the time police said it was unclear which driver ran the red light, but suspected the other driver was under the influence.

“Our lives are never going to be the same,” Waldorph said.

The family said an officer with the Roseville police came out to show his support and within an hour, he pulled over more than half a dozen people for speeding and ignoring red lights.