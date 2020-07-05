Kanye West Tweets he is running for president

DETROIT – In a Tweet Saturday rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West announced he is running for president.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” the Tweet read using a US flag emoji and the hashtag #2020Vision.

It was retweeted by his wife businesswoman and media personality Kim Kardashian West. As of Sunday afternoon the Tweet had garnered almost one million likes and was retweeted about half a million times.

The Tweet has made national headlines since yesterday although West did not specify anything about plans for a campaign or if any paperwork has been filed.

Currently the White House race is between his friend Republican President Donald Trump and former vice president and Democrat Joe Biden.

West, 43, would have to run as an Independent and get enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

However, it is too late for him to appear on the ballot in six states where the deadline to register as an Independent has passed. Those states include Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Since the deadline to register as an Independent in those has passed West would have be a write-in candidate.