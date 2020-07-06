91ºF

Riverview under citywide boil water order

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The city of Riverview is under a boil water order until further notice while it experiences a water shutoff.

Here’s a statement from the city:

“The city is currently experiencing a city-wide water shutoff from GLWA due to a valve replacement project. GLWA assured us that we would still receive water from a bypass source during this time. We are working with GLWA to get the water turned back on.”

Riverview police said the city is under a boil water order until further notice.

