Detroit mother wants help finding missing son who left home and may be lost

DETROIT – A Detroit mother is asking for help in locating her son who she said has cognitive challenges and may be lost.

Karielle Gregory was last seen at his home in the Warrendale area on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was possible seen in the 6 Mile and Schaefer area at 9 a.m. on Monday. He was wearing black shorts with neon green strips down the sides, a white t-shirt and white Nike gym shoes when he left home.

He has tattoos on both arms. His mother described him as “not dangerous but very suspicious of strangers.” She believes he is afraid, confused and may have lost his sense of direction.

