Livingston County sports website gives opportunities to people with special needs

BRIGHTON, Mich. – Stefan Kogler started Great Lakes Post three years ago -- a sports website based out of Brighton in which all the content creators have autism or special needs.

“I have a son with autism and my main concern for him was his ability to get a job and have a career and be independent,” Kogler said. “It’s an entity that would provide a career, provide independence and wasn’t a one-off. They could stay with GLP as long as they wanted to and they would be salaried.”

Kogler hired Casey Campbell three years ago and Campbell jumped in with both feet. Kogler said Campbell might be the most prepared reporter out there.

The site has grown exponentially. It now has five writers who are credentialed by NASCAR, the Big Ten and the PGA -- and they’re hoping to expand into entertainment.

“Any type of topic that an individual has passion for, we will set up a vertical or category for them,” Kogler said. “We have one individual that just loves ‘Star Wars,‘ when we’re ready to bring her on, we’ll have a ‘Star Wars’ channel.”

The nonprofit relies on sponsors to keep it going and pay its people. With the pandemic, that revenue stream dried up. That’s when they started a fundraising campaign.

Campbell said he’s learned so much in the last three years.

“There’s a lot of things I’ve been told I can’t do,” Campbell said.

This job, he said, is about what he can do.

For more information, visit the official Great Lakes Post website here.

To donate, click here. All funds will go directly to the writers and photographers of Great Lakes Post.