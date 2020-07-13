Job shadow week for Metro Detroit students goes virtual amid pandemic

DETROIT – Do you have a teenager already thinking about career choices when they finish school? Job shadow week is a great place to start.

“We’re trying to give our high schoolers more exposure to the workforce so they can explore career opportunities, " said Leilani M. Brown, with the K12 organization sponsoring the week-long virtual job shadow experience.

Job shadow week is free and open to any student age 13 and up in grades nine through 12.

This year, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), it’s all online. Students can participate using any device with an internet connection and a camera.

Participating students will go on virtual workplace visits and talk with executives from organizations including NASA, Google, Nokia, the Miami Dolphins and many others.

Job shadow week continues through Friday (July 17).

Click here for more information or to register for this free job shadow opportunity.