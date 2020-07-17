84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Salvation Army looking to fill open positions in Metro Detroit

Roles include sales associate, truck driver and more

Imanni Wright, Web Producer

Tags: Salvation Army, Jobs, Michigan Jobs, Dock Workers, Donation Attendants, Truck Drivers, Sales Associates, The Salvation Army ARC, Detroit Jobs, Local News
Volunteers from Midwest Food Bank and The Salvation Army worked with Lucas Oil Stadium staff and Indiana National Guard members to box food items that will be sent to Indiana families, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Indianapolis. The food boxes were with shelf-stable items designed to help supplement the pantries of families who are struggling due to COVID-19 shut-downs. The Salvation Army prepped 10,000 boxes of food to help Hoosier families in need. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Volunteers from Midwest Food Bank and The Salvation Army worked with Lucas Oil Stadium staff and Indiana National Guard members to box food items that will be sent to Indiana families, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Indianapolis. The food boxes were with shelf-stable items designed to help supplement the pantries of families who are struggling due to COVID-19 shut-downs. The Salvation Army prepped 10,000 boxes of food to help Hoosier families in need. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unemployment up significantly in the past several months, The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center is currently looking to fill a variety of full and part-time positions at various locations throughout Metro Detroit.

Here are the positions that are available at Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores:

  • Dock Workers
  • Donation Attendants
  • Lead Store Associates
  • Managers-in-Training
  • Production Associates
  • Production Supervisors
  • Sales Associates
  • Truck Drivers

If hired, all employees are subject to safety precautions with routine temperature taking, social distancing and face coverings which ensure the health and safety of all those who enter the Family Thrift Stores.

The Salvation Army ARC offers a competitive benefit package for full time employees including health, vision and dental insurance; 403(B) and pension plans as well as paid time off.

Individuals interested in retail management positions are encouraged to apply with 2-5 years of supervisory experience, while truck-driving candidates need a valid chauffeur’s license and DOT card to apply.

Those interested in applying to any of the listed positions for The Salvation Army Thrift Stores should submit their application online at www.careers-uscsalvationarmy.icims.com.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: