Salvation Army looking to fill open positions in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – As the COVID-19 pandemic has brought unemployment up significantly in the past several months, The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center is currently looking to fill a variety of full and part-time positions at various locations throughout Metro Detroit.

Here are the positions that are available at Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores:

Dock Workers

Donation Attendants

Lead Store Associates

Managers-in-Training

Production Associates

Production Supervisors

Sales Associates

Truck Drivers

If hired, all employees are subject to safety precautions with routine temperature taking, social distancing and face coverings which ensure the health and safety of all those who enter the Family Thrift Stores.

The Salvation Army ARC offers a competitive benefit package for full time employees including health, vision and dental insurance; 403(B) and pension plans as well as paid time off.

Individuals interested in retail management positions are encouraged to apply with 2-5 years of supervisory experience, while truck-driving candidates need a valid chauffeur’s license and DOT card to apply.

Those interested in applying to any of the listed positions for The Salvation Army Thrift Stores should submit their application online at www.careers-uscsalvationarmy.icims.com.