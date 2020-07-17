The story of ‘White Boy Rick’ enters new chapter -- he’s out of prison Monday

Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. is now set to be released from a Florida halfway house on Monday, July 20.

Wershe was originally scheduled to be released from a Florida prison on April 20, 2021. The release date has continued to move up due to good behavior. He’s supposed to be granted six days for every one month of good behavior.

Wershe is being housed at the Transition House in Kissimmee, Fla. after spending nearly three decades behind bars in Michigan as a nonviolent drug offender. He was released from the Oaks Correction Facility in Michigan in April 2017 and turned over to U.S. Marshals.

Richard Wershe Jr. mugshot for Florida Department of Corrections (Florida Department of Corrections)

The story of ‘White Boy Rick'

Wershe was the longest-serving nonviolent juvenile offender in Michigan history. Arrested at 17 years old for drug offenses, he was locked up in Michigan until age 48.

In September 2018, Local 4 shared a special documentary report on the life of Wershe, the now infamous figure in Detroit’s drug scene in the 1980s. Watch the full documentary above to learn the story of “White Boy Rick.”

At age 14 he became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit’s biggest drug dealers. But then he became a drug dealer himself, crossed powerful city leaders, and ended up in prison for three decades.

Richard Wershe Jr.

In 1987, Wershe was arrested for possessing cocaine in excess of eight kilograms. He was sentenced to life in prison in Michigan under the state’s “650-Lifer Law,” a drug statute that penalized those found in possession of more than 650 grams of cocaine or heroin with a stiff penalty of life imprisonment without parole.

Wershe earned his parole in 2017 after nearly 30 years in prison. He was released from the Oaks Correctional Facility in Michigan in April 2017 and turned over to U.S. Marshals.

He was then transferred to a Florida prison because of a crime he committed while behind bars in Michigan. Wershe pleaded guilty to being involved in a car theft ring.

He is scheduled to be released Monday, July 20, 2020.

‘White Boy Rick’ the Hollywood film

A film based on his life titled “White Boy Rick” was released Sept. 14, 2018. Matthew McConaughey starred as Richard’s father, Richard Wershe Sr.

