House democrats show support for George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

DETROIT – There’s a new push from House Democrats to get the Senate to take up the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

The bill would bring sweeping changes to police departments across the country. It aims to hold departments accountable and bring an end to racial profiling.

“As elected officials, Debbie Dingell and I, are both clearly aware that we must enact policy. That’s why you all sent us to Congress, not to give speeches,” said Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence.

Lawrence and Dingell said they represent the people, and that’s why they voted for the act. The bill recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives. There were 236 yes votes and 181 no votes.

“The George Floyd bill has taken the cries from the streets, the decades of abuse in Black America, and put, or I like to use the phrase, ‘moving us from a point of anguish,’ where we’re protesting and we’re screaming in the streets, to action,” Lawrence said. “We have to transform our police department from one, being a predator in our community to being a protector. So what it does, it holds police departments accountable by establishing a register of those police officers who have a history of abusing, using excessive force, breaking the law, and that it has oversight by the FBI. It bans chokeholds, very simple. It bans n knocks warrants, very simple. It also removes the immunity. We’re also mandating the body cams, which is extremely important.”

Lawrence said that just scratches the surface.

“How important is to have this bill in predominately African Americans communities like Detroit, like a St. Louis. How important is it to have a bill like this? So, what I’m proud to say in Detroit is that we don’t see daily incidents of police brutality. However, I will not sit here and say it’s nonexistent,” Lawrence said.

The next step is for Sen. Mitch McConnell to introduce this version of the bill to the Senate floor, but Congresswoman Lawrence said that more than likely that won’t happen.