GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 89-year-old man with dementia named Samuel Radulovich.

According to authorities, Radulovich was last seen Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kercheval Avenue and Muir Road.

Radulovich is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with white hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a navy blue shirt, hospital pants and possibly a watch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Farms Police Department at 313-885-2100.