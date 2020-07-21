St. Clair County officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at two businesses

DETROIT – The St. Clair County Health Department has been notified of possible COVID-19 exposure in two area food service establishments.

Patrons of both facilities are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days and seek testing if they become symptomatic with any of the following: fatigue, cough, fever, chills, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, nausea or vomiting, congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 74,152 as of Monday, including 6,126 deaths, state officials report.

First Business

Two confirmed cases that include one employee and one patron are associated with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Blue Water Aerie 3702. The business is located at 2645 Howard Street in Port Huron.

Patrons who visited the establishment on July 7-17, 2020 may have been exposed. Aerie officers are working closely with health department officials. Employees who worked closely with the cases will be quarantined. The facility voluntarily closed for a thorough cleaning and is now reopened after completing all necessary protocols.

Second Business

the second incident includes one confirmed case in an employee from the Anchor Point Bistro, 201 North Riverside Avenue, St. Clair.

Patrons who visited the establishment on July 12, 2020 may have been exposed. Management is working closely with health department officials. The facility has COVID-19 procedures in place including daily employee health screenings and regular deep cleaning. The facility has followed all required protocols. Employees who worked closely with the cases will be quarantined. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of their employees and patrons, management has decided to voluntarily close through July 27, 2020.

Take extra precautions to avoid transmitting the virus to others. Individuals may be able to spread the disease for up to 48 hours prior to symptoms and some may remain asymptomatic.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets between people who are in close contact with one another. This generally occurs when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect others includes:

Wearing a mask or face covering when in public spaces

Practicing social distancing -- 6 feet or more away from others

Avoiding large gatherings

Staying home when you are sick

Monitoring for signs and symptoms (listed above)

For more information on testing locations, click here.