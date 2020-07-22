Detroit City Council approves $250M blight bond proposal

DETROIT – This November voters in Detroit will have the chance to decide on a new plan for neighborhood improvement.

“Proposal N” would save 8,000 vacant, structurally sound homes in the city. It will also demolish 8,000 structures that can’t be saved.

The plan passed in a 5 to 4 vote on Tuesday. City council voted to send the $250 million blight blond proposal to the Nov. 3 ballot.

According to the proposal, city residents would get preference for buying homes that can be salvaged and reused.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan released the following statement:

“I’m very pleased that City Council today allowed Detroit voters to decide whether to renovate every house we can and rebuild our neighborhoods. I thank Council members for their hard work and commitment to developing the best proposal for our city.

I especially want to thank Brian McKinney and the 20 Detroit contractors, as well as numerous community organizations, who worked so hard to get this passed. We are committed to making sure the work is done primarily by Detroit companies hiring Detroiters. We will continue to work with all members of City Council for the next week with the goal of getting a unanimous vote in support of the Implementation Resolution.”

Previous coverage: