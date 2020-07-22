Metro Detroit school districts carve out different paths to deal with COVID-19

School districts throughout Metro Detroit are weighing their options for the new school year,

There are so many questions and not enough answers to keep up.

Districts have an Aug. 15 deadline to get their plans in.

Downriver, two districts 11 miles apart have two different back-to-school plans.

In letters sent out to parents Tuesday, both Trenton Public Schools (with 2,500 students) and Melvindale-North Allen Park Schools (with 3,100 students) have told parents what their plans are.

Trenton will have in-person learning with virtual options.

Melvindale schools will be 100% remote. Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Soranno said it’s not worth the risk.

