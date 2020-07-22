New COVID-19 scams to watch out for

DETROIT – You just can’t afford to let your guard down -- the Better Business Bureau has put out an alert on new COVID-19 scams.

They range from face masks to identity theft. Some have already cost people big money and put their safety at risk.

The coronavirus pandemic has given scammers the opportunity to target victims in a variety of ways and, sadly, these scams are often focused on those who are vulnerable. The BBB released new information about the scams they’re tracking in Metro Detroit.

Starting with masks -- some are offered online for big money with big promises. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has gone after some companies that took money and didn’t even deliver a product.

If a mask maker makes outrageous claims -- such as offering 100% protection -- it’s likely a scam

Test kits have also some under fire. While there are legislate test out there, you should be cautious when buying a home test online.

RELATED: Michigan Attorney General: Stop selling fake COVID-19 tests

And there have been dozens of financial scams during the pandemic. The latest a scam is tied to Cash App -- an illegitimate representative may call you asking for personal information. Beware.

Watch the video above for the full report.