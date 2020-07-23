Job posting: Regional director for COVID testing wanted in Detroit

LTS has posted the following job for the Detroit region:
Regional Director - COVID Testing Site Michigan (Detroit area)
Travel Required –-80%
This is a 6 month position.
Supervisory Responsibilities:
- Works closely with scheduler, facilities team, Site Manager and Executive team
- Manage vendors and team members as needed for set up of static testing sites
- Will manage multiple teams and projects simultaneously
Qualifications:
- 3-5 years Project Management experience required
- Experience with managing multiple teams and projects simultaneously
- Exceptional organizational skills and a demonstrated ability to prioritize and move forward multiple projects simultaneously
- Excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to lead nuanced communication with vendors as well as state and local government officials
- Demonstrated ability to execute key purchasing, personnel, and operations decisions autonomously and in communication with Executive Team
- Strong Microsoft office, Teams skills a plus
- Ability to travel to multiple COVId-19 testing sites (-80% travel required)
- Operational background would be a plus
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Frequent travel to COVID sites, Travel with be - 80% of job requirement
- Oversee and assist with site set up COVID testing sites
- Responsible for 3-5 COVID testing sites and their success
- Manages assigned sites/projects to ensure adherence to budget, schedule, and scope of project.
- Sets and tracks project milestones; manages and accounts for unforeseen delays, then realigns schedules and expectations as needed.
- Establishes and implements project communication plans, providing status updates to affected staff and stakeholders.
- Collects, analyzes, and summarizes information and trends as needed to prepare project status reports.
- Work closely with scheduler, facilities team, Site Manager to ensure success of COVID sites and ensure smooth daily operations
- Weekly reporting to management/State Lead/other parties as needed
- Performs Daily check in with Site Managers
- Performs other related duties as assigned.