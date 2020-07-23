Job posting: Regional director for COVID testing wanted in Detroit

LTS has posted the following job for the Detroit region:

Regional Director - COVID Testing Site Michigan (Detroit area)

Travel Required –-80%

This is a 6 month position.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Works closely with scheduler, facilities team, Site Manager and Executive team

Manage vendors and team members as needed for set up of static testing sites

Will manage multiple teams and projects simultaneously

Qualifications:

3-5 years Project Management experience required

Experience with managing multiple teams and projects simultaneously

Exceptional organizational skills and a demonstrated ability to prioritize and move forward multiple projects simultaneously

Excellent oral and written communication skills and the ability to lead nuanced communication with vendors as well as state and local government officials

Demonstrated ability to execute key purchasing, personnel, and operations decisions autonomously and in communication with Executive Team

Strong Microsoft office, Teams skills a plus

Ability to travel to multiple COVId-19 testing sites (-80% travel required)

Operational background would be a plus

Duties/Responsibilities: